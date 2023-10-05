A federal court in New York sentenced to life in prison a man who carried out a shooting attack at a subway station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, in April last year, in which ten people were shot, but there were no fatalities.

Frank James, who was 62 at the time of the attack, had pleaded guilty in January to charges of committing a terrorist attack or other violence in a public transportation vehicle and an additional charge related to possession of a firearm. He received ten life sentences, plus ten years in prison.

In the subway station attack, James, who was wearing a gas mask, opened smoke grenades on a train and fired a firearm 33 times. In the riot, 29 people were injured, ten of them shot.

James was arrested the day after the crime, after calling the police to pick him up near a restaurant in Manhattan, about 8 kilometers from the scene of the attack.

According to the United States Department of Justice, in videos posted on YouTube before the attack, James made comments about the New York subway system. Some of them were directed at the mayor of New York, Democrat Eric Adams.

“What are you doing, brother? What’s going on with this homeless situation?” James said. “All the trains I took were full of homeless people. It was so bad, I couldn’t even stand up.” The Justice Department added that in the videos, James threatened to carry out shooting attacks.

According to information from CNN, the attacker had a criminal record, including 12 arrests in New York and New Jersey on charges such as criminal sexual act, robbery and disorderly conduct, but, as he had no criminal convictions, he was able to purchase the weapon used in the attack in Ohio.