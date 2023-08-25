Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation: the driver who knocked down 11 people in Kaluga is in the hospital under escort

The driver who hit 11 people on the sidewalk in the center of Kaluga was taken to the hospital, he is in a medical facility under escort and confessed. This is reported on site Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

During the interrogation, the driver denied the fact of using drugs, which was established as a result of a medical examination.

The investigation will petition the court to elect the suspect a measure of restraint in the form of detention, the department added.

Earlier, the governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that the man who knocked down 11 people in Kaluga was driving under the influence of drugs.

On August 24, the Toyota driver lost control and flew to a bus stop on Kirov Street. 11 people were injured, including 3 minors. Two children are in intensive care.

The network also distributed video footage from the place of the driver’s collision with a crowd of pedestrians. They show a car that crashed into the wall of the house, the front of which was badly damaged. In addition, it was possible to capture the work of rescuers who carried the victims to ambulances.