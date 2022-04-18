Man who played Jesus was saved from being electrocuted

The event occurred during Holy Week in the commemoration of the Via Crucis in Coatepéque, a municipality in the Quetzaltenango department in Guatemala, when the cross on which a man who played Jesus was hanging falls near some electricity cables.

The event was recorded in a video that circulates on social networks and shows the moment in which, in the midst of the crowd that attends the celebration, volunteers begin to pull ropes to stop the cross, in which the man who is plays Jesus, but they lose control and the log begins to lean to one side, approaching some electricity cables hanging from poles.



Fortunately, one of the arms of the cross breaks and the man manages to free himself from the ties that held them to the tree before receiving an electric shock and is helped by members of the community. The man apparently managed to free himself without sustaining any visible injuries.

Seconds later, another man tries to climb back onto the cross using a ladder but the already broken arm of the cross collapses under the weight and prevents the second volunteer from climbing.