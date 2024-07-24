Suspect in bombing car of Russian General Staff officer detained in Turkey

In Turkey, security forces have detained a suspect in the explosion of a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, an officer of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. This is reported by TASS.

He turned out to be a Russian citizen named Evgeny Serebryakov.

The man arrived on the Moscow-Bodrum flight at 9:40 local time, he writes Telegram– Channel “112”. Afterwards, he was detained by local law enforcement officers in coordination with their Russian colleagues and Interpol.

Earlier, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov confirmed that the suspect in this case had fled Russia and was in Turkey.

On the morning of July 24, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV exploded in the parking lot of a residential building in northern Moscow. At the time, a woman and a man aged 49-50 were in the car. As a result, parts of the driver’s legs were torn off, and his companion received lacerations to the face. The owner of the car is a colonel, the head of one of the units of the General Staff.