The TJ-DF (Federal District Court of Justice) converted the arrest in flagrante delicto of businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, into preventive this Sunday (Dec.25.2022). He was arrested on Saturday (24.Dec) after placing a “explosive device” close to Brasilia airport.

The information was confirmed to Power360 by the TJ-DF. In this way, George Washington de Oliveira Sousa can be imprisoned indefinitely.

According to the PC-DF (Civil Police of the Federal District), he said he intended to blow up the device. Born in Pará, he came to the federal capital for events in support of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In testimony, he said the plan was “start the chaos that would lead todecree of the state of siege in the country”🇧🇷

According to George, the idea was to install explosives in at least 2 locations in the Federal District. A pump would be installed on poles near a power substation in Taguatinga, in the Federal District. The information was published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and later confirmed by other vehicles.

“An unknown woman suggested to the protesters at the HQ that a bomb be installed at the Taguatinga power substation. [região administrativa do DF] to provoke the lack of electricity and start the chaos that would lead to the decree of the state of siege”said the businessman.

George also told the police that, on the date of the arrest of the Serere Xavante indigenous person, he would have spoken with police and firefighters and assessed that the agents were on Bolsonaro’s side and that, therefore, the arrest would be decreed. “Intervention by the Armed Forces”🇧🇷

“However, after almost a month, nothing happened and so I decided to draw up a plan with the protesters at the Army HQ to provoke the intervention of the Armed Forces and the declaration of a state of siege to prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil”, said.

The businessman was detained overnight, in an apartment in the Southwest, central region of the Federal District. The police seized two shotguns at the scene, 1 rifle, 2 revolvers, 3 pistols, 5 explosive emulsions, ammunition and camouflage uniforms. George Washington de Oliveira Sousa is licensed as a CAC (collector, sport shooter and hunter).

Watch (35s):

TORRES FILES THE PF

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, said this Sunday afternoon (Dec. 25) that the PF (Federal Police) had been called in to monitor the investigations into the case. He is the 1st member of the Bolsonaro government to comment on the episode.

“The Ministry of Justice has instructed the Federal Police to monitor the investigation and, within the scope of its competence, to adopt the necessary measures regarding the artifact found yesterday (24) in Brasília. It is important that we await the official conclusions, for the due accountability”, he stated in his profile on twitter🇧🇷

Read too: