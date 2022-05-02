In 2018 the world received news that made us all happy: A Japanese man decided to marry a hologram of Hatsune Mikubut four years into the marriage, he revealed that he can no longer talk to her, which is affecting his life.

Akihiko Kondo, 38, was the one who married the hatsune miku hologram. The wedding cost him around 350 thousand pesos and since then he has been in a relationship with his digital version of Hatsune Miku, but like all technology, it could and did fail.

The way he communicates with Hatsune Miku, his wife, is through the Gatebox.a device with which holographic images can be projected and which adapt to Artificial Intelligence systems who also serve as virtual assistants.

Hatsune Miku had a curious wedding in 2018 | Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, this company no longer exists so the support for Gatebox disappeared and now he can’t communicate with MikuUnless he found a way to make the technology used to create this device work again.

Nevertheless, he assures that the love he feels for his wife has not changed in the slightestso now he changed to the holographic version for a small chibi stuffed animal of the character so as not to feel alone and without love.

What are fictosexuals

Akihiko Kondo, as well as many other people in the world, are recognized as fictional.. This term is used to designate people who are sexually attracted to fictional characters.

This type of sexual orientation may or may not be exclusive to fictional characters, so it is classified as a variety of asexualitysince the attraction they feel is based on characteristics that they themselves know are part of fiction, leaving aside their peers for an experience that they live personally.

This is the flag that identifies fictional people | Source: Wikicommons

Within fictosexuality, these types are recognized:

Cartosexual: attraction to comic characters

Booklosexual: attraction to literary characters

Visualnovelsexual: attraction to graphic novel characters

Gamosexual: attraction to video game characters

Imagisexual: attraction to characters unique to the person and not part of published fiction

Inreasexual: attraction to characters represented by actors or actresses

OCsexual: attraction to unique characters

Teratosexual: attraction to monstrous characters

Tobusexual: attraction to characters with vampire characteristics

Spectrosexual: attraction to characters with ghost characteristics

Nekosexual: attraction to characters with characteristics of cats

Anuafsexual (Furros): attraction to characters with animal and/or anthropomorphic characteristics

Multifictional: attraction to characters from a specific medium

Aliussexual: attraction to characters according to their origin

