In 2018 the world received news that made us all happy: A Japanese man decided to marry a hologram of Hatsune Mikubut four years into the marriage, he revealed that he can no longer talk to her, which is affecting his life.
Akihiko Kondo, 38, was the one who married the hatsune miku hologram. The wedding cost him around 350 thousand pesos and since then he has been in a relationship with his digital version of Hatsune Miku, but like all technology, it could and did fail.
The way he communicates with Hatsune Miku, his wife, is through the Gatebox.a device with which holographic images can be projected and which adapt to Artificial Intelligence systems who also serve as virtual assistants.
Unfortunately, this company no longer exists so the support for Gatebox disappeared and now he can’t communicate with MikuUnless he found a way to make the technology used to create this device work again.
Nevertheless, he assures that the love he feels for his wife has not changed in the slightestso now he changed to the holographic version for a small chibi stuffed animal of the character so as not to feel alone and without love.
What are fictosexuals
Akihiko Kondo, as well as many other people in the world, are recognized as fictional.. This term is used to designate people who are sexually attracted to fictional characters.
This type of sexual orientation may or may not be exclusive to fictional characters, so it is classified as a variety of asexualitysince the attraction they feel is based on characteristics that they themselves know are part of fiction, leaving aside their peers for an experience that they live personally.
Within fictosexuality, these types are recognized:
- Cartosexual: attraction to comic characters
- Booklosexual: attraction to literary characters
- Visualnovelsexual: attraction to graphic novel characters
- Gamosexual: attraction to video game characters
- Imagisexual: attraction to characters unique to the person and not part of published fiction
- Inreasexual: attraction to characters represented by actors or actresses
- OCsexual: attraction to unique characters
- Teratosexual: attraction to monstrous characters
- Tobusexual: attraction to characters with vampire characteristics
- Spectrosexual: attraction to characters with ghost characteristics
- Nekosexual: attraction to characters with characteristics of cats
- Anuafsexual (Furros): attraction to characters with animal and/or anthropomorphic characteristics
- Multifictional: attraction to characters from a specific medium
- Aliussexual: attraction to characters according to their origin
