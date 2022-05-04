In 2018, Akihiko Kondo’s name caught the world’s attention. This young Japanese man achieved the dream of many, since four years ago he married Hatsune Miku. Although the wedding took place with a giant stuffed animal representing the Vocaloid star, eventually the digital artist was given new life thanks to a holographic device. Nevertheless, It seems that this love story has come to a rather sad denouement.

According to The Mainichi Shimbun, in 2020, Gatebox, the company in charge of creating hologram platforms in Japan like the one used by Kondo, ended its support for these devices. Thus, the “life” of this Hatsune Miku had its days numbered. Unfortunately, as the Japanese site mentions, this has already become a reality, Akihiko Kondo points out that it is currently impossible to communicate with his wife.

Gatebox is a holographic device that allows interaction with virtual characters, this through a series of limited dialogues. Despite this, Akihiko Kondo points out that the love he feels for Miku is real. The young Japanese points out that in the past, he suffered from bullying, but it was the artist’s songs that managed to motivate him to move forward. This is what he commented on it:

“My love for Miku hasn’t changed. I performed the wedding ceremony because I thought I could be with her forever. When we are together, she makes me smile. In that sense, she is real.”

For now, the only message Miku’s hologram can emit is “network error”. At the moment it is unknown if Gatebox intends to continue support to fulfill Kondo’s dream. Without a doubt, a sad story. On related topics, fans demonstrate with scientific evidence whether or not it is possible to do the Genkidama. Similarly, more seasons of sailor Moon They’re coming to Netflix.

Editor’s note:

This is not a total surprise. In Japan the relationship between the animate and inanimate is not as marked as in the West. Recall that in 2015 a funeral was held for several Aibo, Sony’s robotic dogs, this after repairing these companions was impossible.

Via: The Mainichi Shimbun