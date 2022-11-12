An Iranian man who was detained for 18 years at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and on whom director Steven Spielberg based a film, died on Saturday. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died of natural causes in the terminal of the airport, an airport spokesman told AFP news agency.

The Iranian, born in 1945, was in a kind of no man’s land at the airport from 1988 due to problems with his asylum application and had nowhere else to go. In 1999 he received a residence permit in France as a refugee, but according to his lawyer he did not dare to leave the airport.

Feature film

Karimi Nasseri ended up in Paris after flying from Iran to London, Berlin and Amsterdam to look for his mother. He was deported in every country for not having the right papers. At Charles de Gaulle, a network of sympathizers took care of the Iranian, who received food, medical aid and books from them, among other things.

His situation brought some notoriety and inspired director Spielberg to make The Terminal, a movie starring Tom Hanks. The film revolves around a man who is trapped at New York’s JFK airport after a revolution broke out in his homeland.

After the film, the man reportedly ended up in a shelter in France. He would have spent most of the money he got for the film, and had returned to the airport a few weeks ago. There, in terminal 2F, he died on Saturday. Nasseri would have died of natural causes. He still had thousands of euros in his pocket.

The Terminal can be seen on Netflix, among others.