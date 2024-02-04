Anyone who thinks that time heals all wounds should talk to Ruud and Corry van Veen from Zoetermeer. There is a good chance that the man who once murdered their daughter and granddaughters will have completed his treatment this year and will be able to continue with his life in freedom. “We are counting down to that day and the resentment is only growing.” That killer, by the way, was once their son-in-law, Richard.

