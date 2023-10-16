A US resident beat a shark with a hammer and almost went to jail

In the United States, a man killed a rare shark with a hammer, after which he was forced to visit a psychiatrist and take a fishing course. About it writes FOX 13 News.

Florida resident Brian Weddill was arrested in December 2022 after he caught a rare lemon shark while fishing on Indian Harbor Beach and killed it with a hammer. A surveillance camera installed on the beach filmed Weddill and his friend dragging the fish ashore and beginning to hit it on the head and gills. The men then threw the shark back into the water. Employees of the Harbor House Oceanfront Venue wedding banquet hall, which is located on the shore, witnessed the incident. They were the ones who reported the incident to the police.

Although shark fishing is legal in Florida, there are a number of rules that must be followed depending on whether one is fishing from the shore, from a boat, from a bridge or from a pier. At the same time, everyone who fishes from the shore must take a special online course on the rules of such fishing. Weddill violated several provisions of state law: on the fishing of rare species of sharks and on cruelty. He faces two second-degree misdemeanor charges. Because of this, Wedill and his companion almost went to prison.

However, instead of a prison term, the judge sentenced the men to a suspended sentence of 12 months. In addition, he ordered Wedill to make a donation of $250 (about 25 thousand rubles) to the benefit of the local zoo, take a course on fishing rules and obtain an examination by a psychiatrist.

