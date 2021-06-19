The now 40-year-old man who murdered his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend Wendy Rutjes in her home in Zevenaar in 2013, is going to live with his new love. Under the watchful eye of the probation service.











This came to the fore on Friday during a court hearing in Arnhem about the extension of his tbs. The man was sentenced to ten years in prison plus TBS with compulsory treatment for the murder. He had been declared mentally handicapped and had to be nursed to curb the risk of recurrence.

The court already hinted last February that it would want to remove the compulsory treatment. The probation service had to come up with conditions under which this could be done.

Initially, this agency did not like it, but it has come back. “We will continue to pay attention to the partner relationship. It has been around for some time now. It is difficult to predict how this will develop, but we believe it should be possible,” said a probation officer.

Lots of confidence

The man’s new girlfriend is aware of what happened in 2013. “I have a lot of confidence in it,” said the man who was born in Hengelo and who lived in Elten in Germany at the time.

He then killed his ex-girlfriend by strangling her. He climbed into the house with a ladder at night, pulled a duvet over her head, punched and beat her and strangled her. Her 7-year-old son later found his mother lifeless next to the bed in a pool of blood.

Sufficient guarantees

The court will make a decision in two weeks on the question of whether the TBS can be conditionally terminated. The Public Prosecution Service believes that there are sufficient guarantees and does not oppose them.

The man then remains under the supervision of the probation service, who wants to see and speak to him weekly to keep an eye on the relationship. He must also cooperate with debt counseling. He is in debt because he had to pay the son of the murdered woman 40,000 euros in shock damage.

There is also the condition that he may not contact relatives or come to Zevenaar. A number of relatives were present at the hearing.