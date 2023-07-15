Kevin “N” was arrested in Nayarit on the charge of femicide, after allegedly murdered his mother-in-law and concealed her body by burying it in the yard of a house in the municipality of Ixtapaluca, State of Mexico.

His capture was carried out by agents of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico and later he was linked to the process by a judge in the Judicial District of Chalco.

Based on the information provided by the Public Ministry agent, the judge determined to initiate legal proceedings against Kevin “N” for the crime of femicide, establishing a period of two months for the complementary investigation and the imposition of a precautionary measure of preventive prison.

He buried his mother-in-law in secret

The state prosecutor’s office began an exhaustive investigation that revealed that between May 4 and 8 of this year, the now detainee would have ended the life of his mother-in-law, using a sharp object to attack her.

With the intention of getting rid of the body, Kevin “N” secretly buried it in the patio of a residence located on Nogal street, in the Hornos de Zoquiapan neighborhood, in the municipality of Ixtapaluca, and then fled the place.

days later, the relatives of the victim discovered the body, for which they reported the facts to the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico. The prosecutor’s office, with a gender perspective, began the corresponding investigation, collecting evidence and interviewing the woman’s family.

The Mexican institution requested an arrest warrant from the competent judge, which was granted and completed in the state of Nayarit, where the alleged perpetrator he was hiding to evade arrest.

After his capture in that federal entity, Kevin was transferred to the State of Mexico and presented before a judge in the Chalco prison, located in the Huitzilzingo community. He will remain in custody while the further investigation is carried out.