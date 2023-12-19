The man who killed four people on the A59 at the beginning of this year has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. He will also be given a TBS with compulsory treatment. The court in Breda convicts him of manslaughter. It concerns Thomas de G. from Zevenbergschen Hoek. He drove on the highway at a speed of well over 200 and caused a fatal accident, in which an entire family from Raamsdonksveer died.