Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/19/2024 – 21:35

The Jury Court of Iporã, in the interior of Paraná, convicted this Tuesday, 16th, a man who murdered two people after the announcement of the results of the 2022 elections, which elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Unhappy with the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of whom he is a supporter, Erick Hiromi Dias ended up firing shots at voters critical of the former president and voters of the PT member. The accused must serve a sentence of 51 years and seven months in a closed regime. According to the Public Ministry, the crime was politically motivated.

The crime occurred in the Paraná city of Cafezal do Sul, on the night of October 30, 2022. Eric Hiromi had the collectors, shooters and hunters certificate (CAC), and, therefore, could carry a firearm. The accused was convicted of two crimes of qualified homicide, and will not be able to appeal the sentence while free.

Request for forgiveness

During the trial, Eric Hiromi confessed to killing the two people and apologized to the victims' families.

“I know I made a mistake and that I deserve to be condemned. I remember very few things from that day. A while ago, I regretted not being able to take my life that day. I accept, because of all my regret, going through all the jail that I have to go through”, he stated.