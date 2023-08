How did you feel about the content of this article?

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue bombing was deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history | Photo: Playback/YouTube/ABC News

A jury ruled on Wednesday (2) to sentence to capital punishment the man who opened fire and killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2018, considered the largest anti-Semitic attack in US history, according to the report. local press.

After deliberating for over ten hours, the jury unanimously voted to send Robert Bowers to death row, a decision that is binding on the judge who must sign the sentence.

The jury is the same as the one that last June found Bowers guilty of all 63 counts against him, including a hate crime, which in the state of Pennsylvania can carry capital punishment.

After this phase, the jury had to decide whether to ask the judge to impose life imprisonment or the death penalty, which option he finally opted for.

According to CNN, this is the first death sentence imposed by a federal jury since Joe Biden became president of the United States in 2021.

Bowers, a Pittsburgh resident, stormed into the Tree of Life synagogue, where members of three Jewish congregations held Shabbat activities, on October 27, 2018, and began shooting indiscriminately while chanting, “All Jews must die.”

The shooting left 11 people dead and six injured and became the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.

During the trial, the defense tried to argue that Bowers, now 50, is mentally ill, but the jury found that he had a precise plan to murder Jews.