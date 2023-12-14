A man who kidnapped his son died in the hands of uniformed police officers Brazilian Police, more precisely in the state of Paraná later after a confrontation occurred that was recorded on video.

In the clip, which is circulating on social networks, It can be seen that the uniformed officers enter a house and after advancing a little they arrive at the room where they had kidnapped the minor.

The police burst into the room and the man can be seen grabbing the boy with one hand while holding a knife with the other to threaten him.

After repeatedly asking him to drop the gun, the authorities shoot him, leaving the boy in a state of shock as he screams and calls for his mother. That's when one of the uniformed men takes him out of the room.

Everything indicates that this man had attacked his former partner some time ago.but he also threatened her through messages saying that he was going to hurt the child and after this she contacted the police to rescue him, according to Marechal News.

The man who kidnapped his son and was discharged on December 13, he was identified as Fabiano Dark Palacini, 31 years old.

