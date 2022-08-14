Salman Rushdie is doing slightly better: according to his agent, he is off the ventilator and can talk. A writer friend even speaks of jokes. Rushdie was seriously injured last Friday on a stage where he was supposed to speak about the United States as a refuge for endangered writers and artists. He himself had to go into hiding for a long time in the 1990s, after the Iranian Ayatollah Khomenei called on him to kill him in a so-called fatwa because he allegedly slandered God in his book. The Devil’s Verses. In New York he felt free again to just take the subway, he said in conversation with this site in 2017. “I haven’t had any security for 20 years,” he said at the time.