Cristiano Zanin was threatened and called a “tramp” after landing at Brasilia airport on January 11

The Civil Police of the Federal District indicted Luiz Carlos Basseto Junior for insulting the president’s lawyer Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Cristiano Zanin, for an episode involving verbal aggression and threats at Brasília airport, on January 11 of this year.

According to the Civil Police, the case was handed over on Wednesday (January 25, 2023) to Judge Francisco Antônio Alves de Oliveira, of the 2nd Criminal Court of the Federal District. In the piece made available by the TJDFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories) only the crime of injury is indicated.

THE Power360 contacted the agency to ask if other crimes were also indicated in the report sent by the police, but was informed that “there is no public document available in progress”.

The aggression took place on January 11 after Zanin landed in the federal capital. In the video recorded by the aggressor himself, it is possible to see the lawyer brushing his teeth in a bathroom, when a man arrives and curses him with “corrupt”, “bandit”, “rascal” and “bum”.

The man also asks why Zanin is not “on your boss’s little plane” and says he has “I want to put my hand in the ear of a guy like that”.

Cristiano Zanin is Lula’s lawyer, worked in the legal coordination in the 2022 election campaign, defended the president in the cases related to the Lava Jato convictions and obtained the annulment of the cases in the STF (Federal Supreme Court).