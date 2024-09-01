The Central District Attorney’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who died last night in an accident related to the heavy rains that affected the city.

The male has been identified as Efrén MRy, and details such as the individual’s age and the exact cause of his death are still unknown.

The incident occurred at the University Circuit, where a red MG vehicle was found trapped in an irrigation canal. Emergency services, including the Fire Department, Preventive Police and Municipal Civil Protection, responded to the call, but the man had already died at the scene.

During the same night, the rains caused around 20 incidents in the city, such as fallen walls and trees, flooding and stranded vehicles. Authorities worked to address these situations and minimize the impact on the community.

Efrén MR’s body was transferred to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to carry out the necessary investigations and determine the exact circumstances of his death.