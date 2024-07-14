The man who died in the attack on former President Donald Trump is Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter and father of two daughters.

At a press conference on Sunday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Comperatore “died a hero.”

The Democratic governor said that, according to his wife, Comperatore died when he jumped to protect his family from gunfire during the attack.

“Corey was a strong supporter of the former president and was very excited to be with him last night,” the governor added.

At the press conference, Shapiro called on political leaders to lower the “temperature” and seek to “rise above the hateful rhetoric that exists” in order to achieve “a better and brighter future for this nation.”

“The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump last night was absolutely unacceptable and tragic,” the governor said, wishing the Republican a speedy recovery, with whom he said he had not yet had the opportunity to speak.

The governor added that he spoke with Comperatore’s family members, as well as those of one of the two injured people, whose health condition he did not detail.

During a rally he was holding on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania, Trump was injured in the right ear as a result of shots fired by the alleged perpetrator of the attack, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 years old.

According to the police investigation, the AR-15 rifle he used to attempt to assassinate the former president was legally acquired by his father.

Other law enforcement sources said they found two devices with explosive material in the suspect’s vehicle, as well as at his home in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Crooks was killed by the Secret Service after firing multiple shots from an elevated position on the roof of a building near the stage where Trump was speaking at the rally, about an hour away from his home.