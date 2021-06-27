A control judge linked the process to Ivan “N”, who beat his former romantic partner in the Tlalpan mayor’s office, for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of femicide, in a degree of attempt, and family violence.

During the initial hearing, the judge qualified his detention as legal, so the social representative of the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in Tlalpan made the accusation for said crimes.

Given this, the judge issued the precautionary measure of unofficial pre-trial detention and set two months as the deadline for closing the complementary investigation.

According to the investigation made up by the Attorney General of JusticeOn June 25, this 34-year-old man arrived where his ex-partner was, who was arriving at his home aboard his vehicle in the Narciso Mendoza neighborhood, Tlalpan mayor’s office.

At the scene, the individual violently approached the woman’s vehicle to insult and threaten her.

The victim managed to get out of the vehicle, so Ivan “N”, in the middle of a public thoroughfare, possibly he grabbed her by the hair, pulled her to the pavement and began hitting her in the face.

Even when the accused tried to flee from the scene, he was detained by police from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), who presented them to an agent of the Public Ministry.

Upon learning of the facts, the capital prosecutor’s office informed staff of the Center for Attention to Family Violence (CAVI), to provide psychological care to the victim, as well as medical service to classify their injuries.

Investigations carried out by agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) They made it possible to establish that the individual has a criminal record for the possible commission of crimes against sexual freedom and security.

FS