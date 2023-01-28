A 33-year-old man, who attacked two police officers with pepper spray during the invasion of the Capitol, in the United States, on January 6, 2021, was sentenced this Friday (27) to almost seven years in prison.

Julian Khater, originally from New Jersey, was convicted in federal court for the District of Columbia on charges of assaulting a police officer.

One of the officers who was attacked by Khater, Brian Sicknick, died the day after the attack.

Although an expert has determined that the agent’s death was natural, caused by a stroke, the lawyers of his partner, Sandra Garza, guarantee in the process that they presented that “all the events of January 6 played a role in the condition that led to his death” of the policeman.

Khater traveled Jan. 6 to Washington DC with another man who is being held. Among the belongings they carried were two cans of bear repellent and two cans of pepper spray, according to the Justice Department indictment.

After listening to the speech that former US President Donald Trump gave that day at the White House, the two individuals left for the Capitol, where they faced, along with a crowd, police officers who were trying to prevent them from entering the building.

During that confrontation, Khater pepper sprayed Sicknick and another officer in the face, according to the indictment.

The radical, as well as George Tanios, the man who accompanied him, plead guilty last year to charges related to the invasion of the Capitol.

Khater had already been imprisoned since March 2021.

According to official data, around 140 security forces agents were attacked by Trump supporters, many of them armed.

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of supporters of the former president entered the Congressional headquarters, where a joint session of the House and Senate was taking place, to ratify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 elections.