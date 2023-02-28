The Honduran prosecutor’s office charged Isaac Emmanuel Sandoval Ayala with a low-punishability crime, with which he now will be able to defend himself in freedom from the brutal attack of which he is accused having perpetrated against his partner Daniela Aladana, a young 23-year-old Colombian model and tiktoker who is still hospitalized for her injuries.

On February 18, in an event that caused a shock, Daniela was brutally beaten by Isaac on multiple occasions until she was left unconscious and, later, He tried to run her over with his vehicle.

On Saturday, February 18, a attempted femicide occurred in Honduras against a recognized Colombian citizen. Daniela Aldana Pinzón continues to be hospitalized after the assassination attempt that her partner, in a fit of jealousy, committed against the 23-year-old girl.

Now, the Honduran justice charged Isaac Emmanuel with a crime of domestic violence with a non-custodial measure, so he can defend himself while enjoying freedom. The attacker could face a sentence of two to four years if found guilty.

On March 3, a new hearing will be held in which it is expected to deliver new evidence that will convince the Honduran justice of reconsider the decision. Daniela’s family and relatives hope that a greater sanction will be imposed according to the crime of which the young woman was a victim.

This is not the first time that Isaac has faced justice for assaulting Daniela; In September 2022, he was also charged with domestic violence for assaulting his romantic partner in a similar way. The sentence he had to pay consisted of community service and a restraining order.

On this occasion, the Honduran justice also issued alternative measures, among which is that the accused must appear once a month before the secretary of the judiciary and a prohibition to maintain any contact with Daniela.

In addition, the prosecution requested a psychological evaluation for Emmanuel and verify if Daniela presents any trauma after the attack. Likewise, this evaluation will determine if there is any personality disorder in Isaac Emmanuel.

The Colombian model, who has lived in Honduras for years, is recovering from the brutal beating her partner gave her. Photo: Taken from Instagram danielaaldana52

The Women’s Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of the case, now has the mission of obtaining more testimonialsevidence and another statement from Daniela with which she can strengthen the case before the judge.

The Penal Code of Honduras contemplates the crime of feminicide in its article 208. In this it is determined that the sentence is between 20 and 25 years, with eight aggravating factors that would increase the time of the sanction.

Article 209 also typifies violence against women with a penalty of between one and four years, as well as a fine of 100 to 300 days of minimum wage or provision of community services. This penalty could be repeated despite the fact that on this occasion the brutal attack led Daniela to be admitted to the hospital.

