<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this article?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/17204937\/capitolio-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/17204937\/capitolio-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/17204937\/capitolio-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/17204937\/capitolio-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/17204937\/capitolio-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/17204937\/capitolio-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Turmoil occurred as Congress held session to ratify Joe Biden's victory<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/EPA\/WILL OLIVER<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">A man who attacked police officers with a fire extinguisher during the US Capitol raid on Jan. 6 was sentenced this Friday to five years and three months in prison, the longest sentence ever given. now for the accused.<\/p><p tabindex="0">\u201cI am so ashamed to have been a part of this. Very, very embarrassed,\u201d Florida native Robert Scott Palmer said in federal court in the District of Columbia.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Palmer, who was arrested in March and pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting officers, asked for a sentence of no more than two years in prison, which Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The magistrate noted during Friday's hearing that she had to "make it clear" that the actions in which Palmer was involved cannot be repeated.<\/p><p tabindex="0">In the guilty plea, Palmer admitted to having thrown a wooden plank at Metropolitan and Capitol Police agents. It also admitted the use of a fire extinguisher against the agents until it was empty, and then throw the object.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Defense attorneys argued that the client had suffered from depression and drug use in the past, and that he had been subjected to abuse as a child, which may have contributed to his actions in January.<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n#Man #Assaulted #Agents #Receives #Higher #Sentence #Invading #Capitol
Leave a Reply