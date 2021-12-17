A man who attacked police officers with a fire extinguisher during the US Capitol raid on Jan. 6 was sentenced this Friday to five years and three months in prison, the longest sentence ever given. now for the accused.

“I am so ashamed to have been a part of this. Very, very embarrassed,” Florida native Robert Scott Palmer said in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Palmer, who was arrested in March and pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting officers, asked for a sentence of no more than two years in prison, which Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected.

The magistrate noted during Friday’s hearing that she had to “make it clear” that the actions in which Palmer was involved cannot be repeated.

In the guilty plea, Palmer admitted to having thrown a wooden plank at Metropolitan and Capitol Police agents. It also admitted the use of a fire extinguisher against the agents until it was empty, and then throw the object.

Defense attorneys argued that the client had suffered from depression and drug use in the past, and that he had been subjected to abuse as a child, which may have contributed to his actions in January.