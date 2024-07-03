Italian police arrested the employer of Indian day laborer Singh Satnam on Tuesday, abandoning him at the door of his house with an amputated arm, after suffering an accident on a farm in Latina (central Italy) and dying from bleeding due to a hemorrhage.

According to the criteria of

Businessman Antonello Lovato was arrested by the Carabinieri (military police) accused of wilful homicide, after the prosecution changed the initial charge to reckless homicide in light of the findings of the forensic experts, according to whom if help had been provided at the time, the day laborer would have been completely saved.

“The worker’s condition after the accident was so serious that it was clearly necessary to provide prompt assistance,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement, adding that the lack of medical help “was the direct cause of his death.”

The worker was run over by a machine that cut off his arm and crushed his legs. (reference image). Photo:iStock Share

The accident suffered by the day laborer in Italy

After being run over by a machine that cut off his arm and crushed his legs, Singh was abandoned on the street with his severed limb placed in a box by his boss, who let him die from a hemorrhage that would have been stopped if he had received the necessary medical attention.

If the Indian worker, who died from profuse loss of blood, had been rescued promptly, he would in all likelihood have been saved.

“Forensic experts have established that if the Indian worker, who died from a copious loss of blood, had been rescued promptly, he would in all likelihood have been saved,” the prosecution said.

“Therefore, at the present time, it must be assumed that the decision to omit the necessary assistance constituted the acceptance of the risk of a fatal event and constituted the cause that directly led to death,” he concludes.

Italian police said the farmhand would have survived if he had received timely treatment. Photo:x: IndiaToday Share

The Latina investigating judge also stated that The detainee “fled with the van and cleaned up the blood”that “the main purpose of the suspect was, of course, to hide the incident” and also “to one of his workers, who “He had no contract or insurance and had had his arm amputated and suffered serious injuries.”

The Prosecutor’s Office maintained, in this regard, that “investigations continue with reference to the crime being challenged and other related crimes, in regard to working conditions.”

Lovato’s actions “taken as a whole, suggest that he wanted to conceal what happened to prevent the irregular and exploitative conditions in which the worker worked from coming to light, as well as the very serious irregularities of the company in matters of health and safety at work,” the prosecutors stressed in their request for preventive detention for the businessman.

In the face of the controversy over the death of the Indian day laborer, a new victim of the ‘caporalato’, the Government of Giorgia Meloni insisted in recent days on its rejection of this system, while unions, part of the migrant community and the political opposition accused the Executive of inaction.

Satnam’s death had great media coverage and revived the debate on the working conditions of undocumented migrants in Italy.