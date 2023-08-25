There are conflicting versions about the case of Marta León, a migrant who ended up abandoned by her son and with a broken leg in the middle of the Darien jungle, in Panama, while trying to reach the United States. The woman assured that in reality her son tried to make an attempt on her life; instead, the man has another story.

The 62-year-old woman of Cuban origin was recorded in a delicate state of health in the harshness of the Darién Gap. A migrant who found her dying denounced on social networks: “Her son, Lázaro, abandoned her.”

Lying on a makeshift bed, she asked for help with evident difficulty: “Abandoned, dying, six days.”

The son of an abandoned woman in the Darien Gap speaks

As soon as the video was widely disseminated on social networks, authorities rescued her and transferred her to a hospital in Panama. From there, she spoke with her relatives and gave them a crude version of what happened.

“He tried to kill me, hang me. Then we fell and he left me alone. He wanted to get rid of me,” he said in a video call, in which he showed the serious injuries to his feet and hands.

Lázaro contradicted his mother, because, according to him, they were traveling through the jungle when they had a mishap.

Marta León, 62, who tried to cross the Darien Gap.

“I went through a ravine because I took the wrong path and that’s when I fell,” he said in a video for the media America TeVe Miami. “She falls off me, I couldn’t hold her with my arms because I lost my strength.”

According to his version, after the fall, he looked for her and noticed that she had hit herself badly: “When I got downstairs, my mom was unconscious, for me it was dead. For me those are the effects of death and what I did was leave it next to the river”.

Family asks for help to travel to Panama

His daughter Yudith Rojas, who lives in Brazil, requests that the authorities help them to travel to Panama and be able to return her home.. Therefore, they created a collection on the GoFundMe platform, with which they hope to obtain 25 thousand dollars (more than 100 million Colombian pesos).

Yudith accuses Lázaro of lying and not helping Mrs. Marta in a timely manner: “She had told me that she had fallen down a ravine, that she had hit her head and that she had been buried on August 15.”

“Thanks to a coyote, I found out the video that she was alive. I cried a lot. My brother had told me that she was dead, it was a lie, she was injured. He supposedly had gone out looking for help, but never returned. He left her abandoned to me “, he sentenced.

‘Darién is not a route, do not risk your lives’

Panama is a transit country for the American exodus that has received and offered medical and food services this year to more than 300,000 migrants heading to North Americaa record number that leaves behind the 248,284 of 2022 and the 133,726 of 2021, according to official figures.

This migratory flow passes through the inhospitable Darien jungle, a national park that is the natural border with Colombiaat the mercy of the rigors of the wild environment and also of criminal groups that commit assaults and rapes.

“Darién is not a route. Do not expose your lives,” said Juan Pino, Minister of Security, for the EFE news agency. “You have to change the way people think, reach their hearts and minds.”

*With information from EFE