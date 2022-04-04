This case has gone around the world, since it is about an elderly man who, in order to illegally sell false vaccination cards, managed to violate the safety parameters and applied 90 doses of vaccines against covid-19.

As reported by the German news channel ‘Deutsche Presse-Agentur’ (‘dpa’), the subject is from the city of Magdeburg, Germany, but his identity has not been revealed due to the country’s privacy and security regulations.

The man was found by the authorities when he arrived at a vaccination center in Eilenburg, Saxony, in eastern Germany, where he had gone with the aim of applying the biological for the second consecutive day.

The security personnel carried out an inspection of the subject’s documents, so They found that he had been going to different health centers for months and accessing new vaccination cards.

The citizen was not captured or taken to a prison, but he is being investigated for falsifying documents and unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards, according to local authorities informed ‘dpa’.

Another part that is also under investigation is what impact the 90 injections can have on the patient’s health, since it is not known exactly what damage they can cause.

In Germany, it is required to be vaccinated to be able to access different public areas such as nightclubs, restaurants, swimming pools, theaters and even workplaces.

Many citizens refuse to apply the covid-19 vaccine, so they acquire this type of illegal documents to be able to enter the places they want. However, the authorities have been very attentive to this situation.

How many people have been vaccinated?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to date, more than 172 million doses have been applied in Germany and more than 63 million people have the complete vaccination schedule, which refers to 76% of the population. population.

On the other hand, more than 11 billion doses have been administered worldwide and 4 billion people have been fully vaccinated against covid-19, which corresponds to 58.7% of the world population.

