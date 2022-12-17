Argentina.- A man was stabbed to death in the chest in front of his daughter after arguing with two men who urinated in front of his house in Argentina.

The 27-year-old had a 2-year-old daughter.the tragic episode occurred on Saturday, November 26 in the town of Laguna Larga, in Córdoba.

The victim was identified as Gonzalo Atiswho argued with two neighbors: A father and his son, after rebuking them for having seen them urinate in the street in front of the neighborhood children.

The discussion escalated and one of the men who urinated on the public roadcame out with a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest at the level of the heart.

Gonzalo managed to walk a block, but fell to the ground in front of his daughter.. The father and son were arrested for the crime, but in the last few hours, the 57-year-old man was released pending trial.

It should be noted that Gonzalo’s attackers have criminal records and many neighbors are afraid to report them.

Gonzalo was the father of three children and worked in construction.on December 9 he would have turned 28 and next Monday, December 26, the relatives will hold a march in Central Park to demand justice.