San Nicolás, Nuevo León.- A man was shot to death when he was found loading gasoline in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León.

The armed attack occurred on the morning of this Wednesday, February 28, at a gas station located on Rómulo Garza Avenue and Constitución Street in the Fidel Velázquez neighborhood.

Regarding the facts, it was indicated that The man arrived at the gas station aboard a BMW car and when I was pumping gas An armed individual intercepted him and shot him at close range.

The man in the BMW moved forward a few meters and tore off the fuel pump hoseHowever, he lost consciousness and did not leave the scene.

Paramedics and security agents went to the scene after the report, and confirmed that the man who was in the driver's seat no longer had vital signs due to gunshot wounds, apparently at least one in the head area.

The police cordoned off the area and requested the presence of security personnel. Nuevo León Prosecutor's Officewho was in charge of carrying out the corresponding expert opinion.

Apparently a nine-millimeter bullet casing was located at the site, and video from the surveillance camera installed at the gas station was requested.

So far the identity of the man deprived of life has not been made known.