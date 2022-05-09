United States.- Working in the United States aerospace agency known as POT It is a dream for many children and even for engineers and scientists, because of what this gigantic government corporation represents. So getting a job there is a real challenge that only the best professionals can achieve.

However, for some, getting there was no problem. That’s how it happened to David Miller a young Californian who worked at NASA for eight years without having any previous experience, without taking any exam and even without him applying for the position because before this, he was unaware that it was the National Aeronautics Administration of the United States.

David Miller graduated as a Mechanical Engineer specializing in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Washington, and like any other boy, he looked for a job in something that was related to what he studied. His first choice was an aircraft maintenance mechanic for Boing in Texas.

During this process, the young man was called for an interview by the same company for another vacancy, according to the newspaper El Clarin, this was “manipulator of graphic analysis and interactive kinematics equipment.” Which without knowing what activities he would develop, he accepted like any other young man eager to work.

Although the young man only conducted the first interview. At the time his recruiter called him. Miller at first thought that he had been hired as an aircraft mechanic, however, the manager informed him that he had been hired for another position of which he was unaware.

Davis agreed to the job without knowing what work he would develop and moved to Texas to start. “I just didn’t know the details because they hired me without interviewing specifically for that position. So I went there and on the first day of that job I figured everything out,” David said in a video posted on TikTok.

It was only after completing the paperwork and orientation that Miller realized he had accepted a job very different from the one he had envisioned. Well, from being a mechanic at Boeing, he ended up working for NASA without realizing it.

The young man denied that this hiring was a secret strategy to recruit him, as he confessed that it is known that Boing is a NASA contractor and that even at the time this happened, the corporation urgently needed people.

“I’m pretty sure they just needed the team to be staffed quickly,” Miller mentioned according to BuzzFeed.

Miller, after eight years of work at NASA, left his job in 2015 to return to Los Angeles, California, but acknowledged that he still remembers this great moment in his life.