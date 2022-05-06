Belize.- A man suffered a terrible experience when he was fishing, since he was brutally attacked by a crocodile three meters.

Joshua Young was fishing in Belize and he only had a harpoon in his hands, when suddenly was surprised by a crocodile.

“I thought I had been hit by a canoe“, what he had in his head was a three-meter crocodile that started attacking him.

It should be noted that the place where Joshua was is a tourist dive site near his home on the island of Caye Caulker.

His head was in the jaws of a crocodile and I had to open the jaw of the animal and then crawl towards the shore.

Joshua suffered life-threatening injuries after the attack, mainly in the head and throat, in addition to having nine fractured fingers and his heart stopped during surgery due to blood loss.

Joshua, 28, who works as a bartender, recounted his experience and only it took him two seconds to realize it was a crocodile.

In his fight to survive, he tried to avoid being rolled up by the crocodile, what saved him was having his flippers on because they allowed him to swim much faster.

“I didn’t think I was going to die because I was trying to survive. and I was confused and thinking: oh shit, is this really happening?

Joshua struggled to reach landmanaged to free his head from the crocodile’s crushing bite, but the creature clung to his hand.

“I opened his mouth, put out my fingers and fell to the ground. She then tried to grab onto the side of my body. Luckily he had a wetsuit on, but he completely ripped it off me and not my skin.”

Joshua managed to escape to a nearby medical clinic in a taxi, but says he passed out on the way and the driver ended up assisting him.

The taxi driver managed to get him inside and the doctors were wary that he might have a skull fracture, so the attack victim was airlifted to a hospital in Belize City where he was taken to surgery and his heart stopped due to the loss of blood.

Joshua spent five nights recovering in the hospital, and his friends set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical bills.

