In 2023 there are enough apps to find out if there is a speed camera somewhere. But not everyone who plans to exceed the speed limit has such an app open all the time. This man in Belgium wanted to warn other drivers about a speed camera check he had spotted. In the end, the man himself was fined.

The local police of Scherpenheuvel-Zichem checked three different places. According to the Belgian Newspaper 342 cars were flashed. There might have been more if this man hadn’t been there to warn other drivers about the speed camera check. He drove past the speed camera and started fiddling with his high beam.

The driver wanted to warn as many people as possible about the speed camera and decided to park his car on the verge. There he continued to fiddle with the left handle. The police noticed this and decided to approach the man. Then the man drove a bit further to do exactly the same. Eventually, an officer managed to catch the man.

Can you get a fine if you warn other drivers about a speed camera check?

The man was indeed fined, but not for immediately warning others. He was fined 116 euros for ‘improper use of the high beams’.

Nice to know: in the Netherlands, warning others about speed camera checks is apparently not an offense in itself. In 2008, a man was standing at a distance from the speed camera, warning oncoming drivers with waving movements. After a lawsuit, the man was right. So do you want to be a good guy and save others from a fine? To be on the safe side, use your hands, not your high beam.