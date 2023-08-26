Home page World

“Jet d’Eau”: At 200 kilometers per hour, water shoots 140 meters high into the Geneva sky. It goes without saying that the city’s landmark shouldn’t be touched. (symbol photo) © P. Frischknecht/Imago

The landmark of the city of Geneva taught a man twice that it is better not to get too close to the “Jet d’Eau” water fountain.

Geneva – Moments that make you think afterwards: “What was I thinking?” Everyone has certainly had at some point. Typical crazy ideas, as they could be found in the dictionary and which at first seem sensible or funny, but ultimately fall behind terribly. For example, an annoying Get rid of the wasp nest by igniting your own roller blind box.

A young man in Switzerland recently had an idea from this category. His plan to get up close and personal with Geneva’s famous “Jet d’Eau” water fountain ultimately ended up in the emergency room.

Geneva fountain: man wants to rest his head on a jet of water that is “hard as concrete”.

As several media reported, the man climbed over the specially erected security barrier and approached the landmark of the Swiss city. First he tried to put his head on the switched-on nozzle of the fountain and was thrown backwards, reports the French-language portal 20 minutes. A video showing the force of the water jet shows that this is not a particularly good idea.

At 200 kilometers per hour, the nozzle shoots water 140 meters high into the Geneva sky; whopping 500 liters per second. “It’s hard as concrete,” warns the operators of the fountain on their Instagram page. “Don’t touch him; there’s a reason it’s fenced off,” is the well-intentioned advice that the outgoing 20-something man either fell on deaf ears or came too late.

Trying to hug the Geneva fountain has an aftermath

The man’s learning curve doesn’t seem particularly steep: his first unsuccessful attempt was followed by a second that, surprisingly, was even less successful. The man approached the beam again, this time attempting to wrap his arms around him, writes 20 minutes. The water pressure throws him several meters into the air and finally lands in Lake Geneva.

After being rescued by the summoned water police, he is taken to a nearby hospital. It is not known to what extent his health was damaged by his ludicrous approach. Not even what exactly was behind the mental derangement, whether it was a bet with friends, an attempt to take an impressive photo or video, or simply carelessness on his part.

In any case, the action has a legal aftermath: The Swiss utility company SIG, owner and operator of the fountain, had already announced that it would file a complaint against the man, according to 20 minutes. This also threatens a lifeguard from Austria, whose fuses have blown in another way: he ended a dispute with a bather by kicking him off the 10-meter tower. (rku)