A man has won the Dyson award for a kit that turns old cars into hybrids for a bargain price.

Governments worldwide are working on regulations that will ban combustion engines from 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040 or other arbitrary dates. But the question is what should happen to all those cars that have already been sold with a combustion engine. In any case, Jan Modaal cannot buy a brand new EV for the time being. Whether that will change remains to be seen. The climate change costs so much money that the silent financial apocalypse of working Western Europe is slowly but surely beginning to emerge.

Is there still a way for the less wealthy to drive a car? Maybe, if Alexander Burton gets his way. This RMIT student has just won the James Dyson National Award (for vacuum cleaners) in Australia for his idea of ​​turning old bins into modern hybrids. Under the name REVR (Rapid Electric Vehicle Retrofits), he wants to sell a kit that can ultimately transform your old barrel into a hybrid within a day for approximately 3,000 euros.

A Toyota Corolla was used as a prototype. The kit works by removing the spare tire for a 15 kWh battery. According to the maker, its custom pancake-style axial flux motor is the key. This screws onto the wheel hub and has a rotating plate that sits between the brake rotor and the wheel. Burton says each engine can produce 50 kW (67 hp). But he doesn’t have a functional prototype yet.

The system is not connected to the combustion engine. Both could work simultaneously to reduce the fuel burned by the engine. In full EV mode, the system must keep the 12-volt battery charged and power the lights, fan, etc. If all goes well, the fully electric range will be about 100 kilometers.

It all still sounds a little bit of string. But are these kinds of things “solutions” for the future? Let us know in the comments…”It all sounds a bit fiddly. But are these kinds of things solutions for the future? Let us know in the comments…

