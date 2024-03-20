Home page World

Robin Dittrich

In Italy, a man stole eight bottles of olive oil. A short time later he exchanged some of his loot for drugs.

Bolzano – Olive oil is becoming more and more a luxury item. Because prices have risen sharply in recent years, bottles of it are increasingly being stolen, especially in southern Europe. A man wanted to use it to finance his drugs.

Man steals olive oil to pay for drugs

Several media from South Tyrol reported on the strange case in Bolzano, including the news portal stol.it. Accordingly, two men were stopped by the police because their behavior had drawn attention to themselves. When the men saw the patrol car, they allegedly tried to cross the street. Apparently they wanted to avoid police control.

One of the men is said to have already been known to the police. While searching the man, officers discovered five bottles of olive oil. After initially not providing any information about how he got the bottles, he finally confessed to stealing them. He stole them from a supermarket in the center of Bolzano. The man, known to the police, even stole eight bottles, but exchanged three of them for a dose of cocaine.

Olive oil is becoming more and more a luxury item – people use it to finance drugs

The man had probably planned to exchange more of his stolen bottles for drugs, but the police beat him to it. The man of Moroccan origin had also violated a ban on staying in Bolzano and was not allowed to enter South Tyrol. The quaestor of Bolzano, Paolo Sartori, requested the deportation of the two men. They should end up in the deportation center as quickly as possible.

It was not known whether the man consciously chose olive oil when he stole it. In many provinces of Europe Oil prices continue to rise and sometimes become a real luxury item. In Spain in particular, olive oil is being stolen more and more often – up to 14 euros have to be spent when buying it in the supermarket. A large proportion of the thefts are said to be carried out by organized gangs. (approx)