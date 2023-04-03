It was days ago that the authorities were told that there was a fight where they killed a child and injured his father, but the investigations revealed something else.

Hidalgo.- It was linked to processa subject that apparently killed to stab wounds to his little son 4-year-old and then inflicted self-harm with the same weapon, later saying there was a fight in his house and that someone had killed the little boy.

an agent of Public ministry attached to the Deputy Attorney west of the Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office (PGJH) obtained from a control judge the link to process of said man, reports the newspaper Excelsior.

It was the night between the 24th and 25th of March last, when a fight with woundedin a house in the town of Xochitlanin Obregon’s progress.

they arrived paramedics and policemen, who first saw a Injured man; in a review of the entire place, they found the body lifeless of the lesser of 4 years, stabbed.

First it was said that there was an alleged fight between relatives, but later the investigations revealed that apparently it was the man who was injured, who actually he killed his son.

For the above, it started research folder against the defendant, identified only as AML, who was presented before the judicial authority.

During the opening of the initial hearing, an accusation was made against the probable perpetrator of the crime, and his link to the process was obtained. As a precautionary measure, he was ordered preventive detention.