Two off-duty officers from the National Police based in Motril arrested a Spaniard in Almuñécar wanted in Germany.

The 29-year-old, arrested man had a European Arrest Warrant out in his name issued by the German judicial authorities for criminal conversion (exerting unauthorized use or control of someone else’s property). He also has an outstanding, 10-year prison sentence to serve there.

The arrest took place around 14.00h when the two officers thought that they recognized the suspect – he had previously committed several offences in Spain, as well. The man was wandering along one of the rides in the company of a woman

After checking the police data base and finding the EAW in his name they approached and arrested him. They also found on the data base that had been arrested nearly 30 times, most of which had been for burglary gaining access by knock a hole in a wall; a type of burglary know as butrones in Spain. The previous arrests had mostly taken place in central areas of Madrid and Zaragoza.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)