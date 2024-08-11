The Step.– El Paso Crime Stoppers and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man who recorded a teenager on August 8 in a fitting room at a store in East El Paso.

This is the featured “Crime of the Week” as publicized by Crime Stoppers.

At approximately 6 p.m. on August 8, a man entered the Target store located at 1901 George Dieter and headed to the fitting room area.

The man began recording an “underage teenager” who was using one of the changing rooms, according to Crime Stoppers.

The victim noticed the man was recording with a phone under the fitting room door and quickly took cover, according to Crime Stoppers.

The man ran out of the fitting room area and fled the store.

Crime Stoppers reported that the man is Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches tall (1.78 meters), has a medium build, light skin, short black hair, a mustache, possibly a goatee, and a tattoo on his right forearm.

The man was wearing a blue t-shirt with a logo on the left chest area, gray or blue shorts, dark socks, and light-colored Crocs-type shoes.

Witnesses said the man fled the scene in a white SUV with two sunroofs, Crime Stoppers reported.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this man who attempted to record an underage teenager is asked to call El Paso Crime Stoppers immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could qualify for a cash reward.