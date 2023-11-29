Home page World

After an unpleasant feeling in his ears, a man in China has his ears cleaned – and is surprised by a cockroach.

Shanghai – Pressure in the ears or ear pain are usually no reason to panic. For a man in China, however, a horror vision came true – because specialists found something that certainly had no place in the ear canal: a cockroach. Nobody really wants that.

Surprise find: After complaints, a specialist finds a cockroach in his customer’s ear

The man from Shanghai complained of discomfort in his ear and had an unpleasant feeling. To get rid of the pressure, the Chinese man went to a salon for professional cleaning, reported Newsflare. But what the expert found was a disgusting surprise for everyone. Shocked but also fascinating, the ear cleaner reported to his customer that he had found a cockroach in his ear – alive. The animal had already crawled deep into the ear canal, as you can see on a video.

Even after many ear cleanings, it was the first cockroach in the professional’s career. Nevertheless, he was able to remove the cockroach from the ear using special tools. As soon as she was outside, the uncomfortable feeling in the man’s ear stopped.

Foreign body in the ear: If suspected, always consult a doctor

If you suspect a foreign body in your ear, you should always consult a doctor. Attempting to remove them yourself with cotton swabs or rinses can push them further into the ear canal.

It is not uncommon for cockroaches, insects and arachnids to get into people’s ear canals. While it’s not common, “it’s definitely not uncommon,” said Neelima Tummala, assistant professor of surgery at the George Washington Medical Faculty Associates Washington Post. According to studies, insects account for 14 to 18 percent of all foreign bodies in the ear.

Recently, a spider crawled into a woman’s ear in Taiwan and was only removed after it had already shed its skin. A true horror idea. (hk)