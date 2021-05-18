ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

After a man has vacuumed his car at a gas station, he receives a hefty fine. The reason is just to shake your head.

Vienna – Buy something sweet in the shop, drive through the car wash or check the oil level: petrol stations are much more than just fuel dispensers. Since they usually offer a large range of beverages, they are also a popular meeting place for young people and friends, especially in the evening. But that is exactly what now seems to be a thorn in the side of a Shell petrol station in Vienna’s 19th district.

After all, such crowds not only block the petrol pumps, but often also the entrance area. That is why the petrol station operator has now commissioned a parking monitoring company to ensure law and order. And apparently successfully, because they are currently distributing hefty fines. To the surprise of many motorists!

Including Sayad H., who can’t believe it when suddenly a fine for 180 euros flutters into his house. A few days earlier he had vacuumed his car at that gas station. In a letter to the Viennese, the company declares that the permitted parking time of 15 minutes has been exceeded and that it is therefore a so-called disorder.

A spokeswoman for Shell is said to have confirmed this and said that camera images would show that Sayad H. parked his car after the car wash to chat with another vehicle owner. But the man denies this and even believes that he can prove that he is right and that he does not have to pay the hefty fine in the end. But its story also raises questions. Whether he has to pay the fine of 180 euros in the end for vacuuming his car at the gas station, there is more here. * *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.