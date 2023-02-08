Vacuuming for hours twice a week at night: this is how a 40-year-old man from Zwolle drives his neighbors in an apartment complex in Zwolle to despair. The police forced his door last year after reported vacuum cleaner nuisance. Housing corporation SWZ wants him out of his house. “I am being discriminated against.”
Jasper van Loo
Latest update:
08-02-23, 20:38
