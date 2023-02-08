Vacuuming for hours twice a week at night: a 40-year-old resident of Zwolle drives his neighbors in an apartment complex in Zwolle to despair. The police forced his door last year after reports of vacuum cleaner nuisance. Housing corporation SWZ wants him out of his house, the man wonders why only the complaints of his neighbors are taken seriously: “I am being discriminated against.”
Jasper van Loo
Latest update:
07:30
