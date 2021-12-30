Rangnick was clear when asked on Monday if he was satisfied with the evolution of his team since arriving in Manchester. “Of course not”. On Thursday theirs offered their best version so far. They beat a Burnley who complied despite the havoc that COVID-19 has caused on their squad and calendar. The Mancunianos had possession, although they missed someone creative in the center of the field. Someone to help supply Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Burnley was safe. He came out plugged in and aggressive. And knowing, unlike his rival, what to do with the ball at all times. The individual quality ended up giving the advantage to the locals, who did take advantage of their chances. Scott McTominay caught up front a control that Ronaldo missed after eight minutes. The Scotsman shot with effect at the base of the post to open the scoring. Manchester United doubled their advantage in an individual action by Jadon Sancho, although Ben Mee was the one who ended up deflecting the ball into the net, and taking the responsibility for the goal.

The Burnley was still in its thirteen. Back, trying to go out to counterattack. And put the rival behind in a bind at times. Harry Maguire did his thing after half an hour of play. He misjudged the bounce of the ball and allowed Chris Woods to seize it and face De Gea. Eric Bailly covered the New Zealander’s shot to the relief of the local parish. Two minutes later came Ronaldo’s surrender, frustrated by derailing a handful of chances. He was the first to react when Hennessey hit McTominay’s long shot from the edge of the post. The Portuguese hunted the rejection to mark an empty door. Far from sentencing, Manchester United got into trouble again. His successes in attack found errors in defense. Bailly lost a ball to Aaron Lennon, who scored the honor goal with a cross shot on De Gea. Their first goal since September 2018. Despite the lead on the scoreboard, Old Trafford’s men were unable to finish the job. Burnley remained alive, although he found no arguments to refute the local triumph. They continue on the descent. Rangnick’s with pending duties.