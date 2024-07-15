Former footballer Kanchelskis got into a fight in a Moscow bar after the Euro 2024 final

Former Russian national team and Manchester United player Andrei Kanchelskis got into a fight in a Moscow bar after the final match of the 2024 European Championship, reports “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

According to the source, the incident occurred early in the morning of July 15 on 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya Street. The MU legend had an argument with another patron of the establishment and was hit in the eye. After this, the former athlete had to call an ambulance, but he refused hospitalization. It is noted that the men did not agree on their assessments of the final match of Euro 2024.

The European Championship final took place on Sunday, July 14. The Spanish team defeated England with a score of 2:1.

Kanchelskis played for Manchester United from 1991 to 1995. As part of the club, the midfielder twice became the champion of England – in the 1992/1993 and 1993/1994 seasons. He was also recognized by the fans of the Mancunians as the best player of the season. In addition, in England, the midfielder played for Everton, Manchester City and Southampton.