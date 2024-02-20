Please note, this is not advice, this is a good example of how you should definitely not use ChatGPT. Moreover, it would not work exactly this way in the Netherlands or Belgium. Although you could of course have ChatGPT write a hundred complaint emails – but you shouldn't do that. This is how a guy in the US managed to score a hundred burgers with some help from ChatGPT. We're guessing by the McDrive, otherwise this post wouldn't be relevant to this website.

Apparently when you go through the McDrive in the US (or when you order a burger inside) the receipt contains a link to a survey. If you answer all the questions and state that you are dissatisfied and also explain why you are so incredibly dissatisfied, you will apparently receive a voucher by e-mail for at least one meal, but sometimes even more. Free hamburgers, that is.

ChatGPT made up stories, he got free meals

A podcast host All Things The Podcast explains that he collected receipts at the local McDonald's and had ChatGPT come up with all kinds of horrible experiences. He entered these experiences into the survey. For each complaint he received at least one voucher for a meal. Then all you have to do is go through the McDrive with the voucher.

According to the stingy hamburger lover, he 'is not harming anyone' with this action. The problem is that according to the New York Post stole the receipts at the cash register, so it's just plain theft. As we said: even if you can do this in the Netherlands, resist the temptation. Use ChatGPT to do good things, such as contesting a parking fine.

We asked ChatGPT what he thought, and the response was: “It may be useful to explicitly state that this type of behavior is not only unethical, but also potentially illegal, to emphasize the importance of integrity and honesty.” So don't do that.