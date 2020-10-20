Highlights: A man imprisoned for three years in Britain on charges of sex with chickens

During this time, his wife used to make videos, the court left him as a victim of domestic violence

Police raided his house on suspicion of child pornography, many videos from laptop

London

In the UK, a man has been sentenced to three years in the UK on charges of having sex with chickens. Police told the court that during this time his wife used to shoot videos. Police have found many such videos from his house during the raid. In these videos, he was seen having sex with his wife and chickens. Britain’s Bradford Crown Court sentenced the accused to three years in prison after looking into the evidence.

Wife also used to accompany chickens

According to the news of Daily Mail, the name of the convicted person is Rehan Baig. Rehan, 37, oversees a poultry farm in Bradford, UK. During this time he had shot many such videos with his wife Halima. Police told the court that many chickens had also died during this act of Rehan.

Court considered vile, disgusting and perverse work

Bradford Crown Court, in a verdict after the hearing, considered Rehan Baig’s crime to be vile, disgusting and perverted. The court said that his crime will not be accepted by any right-thinking member of society. Haleem Beg, 38, admitted to her husband’s ailing actions in court. The court was also going to send her to jail, but when she told that her husband used to commit domestic violence, the court acquitted her.

Was raided on charges of child pornography

Britain’s National Crime Agency raided Rehan Baig’s home in Great Horton Bradford West Yorkshire on 9 July last year in search of sexually abused children. During this time, the police seized two computers, a laptop and a mobile phone. During the investigation, videos of sexual exploitation of chickens were recovered in addition to photos of sexual exploitation of children.

Police heard disgusting stories in court

Police prosecutor Abigail Langford told the court that in the moving image, the accused appeared to be having sex with several chickens. Some of these videos also featured his wife Halima Baig. The prosecution said that after watching the video it is clear that it has been shot in the basement of the house of the accused. During this time many chickens also died.