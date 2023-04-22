Daily Star: In India, a man who was urinating on the rails was killed by a flying cow

A man who was urinating on the railroad tracks was killed by a flying cow. About it writes Daily Star.

The incident occurred near the city of Alwar in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Shivdayal Sharma, 82, a local resident who previously worked as a railroad electrician, died after he was hit by a cow hit by a Vande Bharat bullet train.

The animal left the pasture and accidentally got in the way of the train. The blow of the express was so strong that the cow flew 30 meters.

The Hindu explainsIn the region, collisions between trains and farm animals have become so frequent in recent years that Indian Railways is considering building a 622-kilometer fence along the tracks of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.