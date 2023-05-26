Home page World

Panic at height: A man is said to have unlocked and opened the door of a passenger plane while the pilots were preparing to land.

Daegu – Panic on a plane over South Korea: According to media reports, an open plane door caused panic among the passengers on the South Korean plane shortly before the scheduled landing of a passenger plane. Apparently a man wanted to jump out of the flying machine. Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of unlocking the door during approach to Daegu International Airport, national news agency Yonhap reported on Friday (May 26, 2023).

Asiana Airlines (South Korea): Passengers in shock

The Asiana Airlines plane landed safely with the door open and no one was injured. But the shock and the strong draft had other effects. At least a dozen of the 194 occupants showed symptoms of shortness of breath. Some of them were therefore taken to the hospital. Like many other passengers, they panicked. (Most recently, a small plane crashed in the Bavarian Forest – the cause is still unclear.)

About 250 meters above the ground, the aircraft door suddenly opened, it said. It was initially unclear how the passenger managed to unlock the door. According to an eyewitness, there was a loud bang when the door was opened.

Massive draft: The passengers on the plane are holding on tightly because the door has been opened. © Twitter/BNO News/Yonhap

Shock on plane in South Korea: Suspect tried to jump – and is overwhelmed

Flight attendants called for help and overpowered the suspect along with other inmates, another eyewitness was quoted as saying. The man apparently tried to jump out of the plane. A spokesman for the airport in the city of 2.5 million people in the south-east of the country only said that the incident was currently being investigated. The plane reportedly came from the southern resort island of Jeju. A plane accident in Spain turned out to be worse: a fighter plane crashed near the Spanish city of Zaragoza. The pilot saves himself but is injured. (cgsc with dpa)

Editor’s note: We don’t normally report on suicides. Exceptions are only cases that receive special public attention. If you are looking for help (this also applies to relatives), the telephone counseling service is available around the clock: 0800/1110111 or 0800/1110222.