The Londoners, for their part, will seek to defeat one of the Premier’s classics after their one-year absence from the competition, having been relegated two seasons ago and winning the English Football League Championshipthe second division of English football, last season.

On the side of the red devils the occasional absence is expected and the question of whether he will have minutes Cristiano Ronaldo after not having played in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa, according to the United coach, “due to illness”.

(LI): SHAW– The one from Kingston upon Thames, called up for the World Cup, will defend David de Gea’s goal in tomorrow’s game.

(CDF): LISANDRO MARTINEZ– Another United regular. The Argentine, who like his partner Luke Shaw will travel to the World Cup, will occupy the central position as usual.

(DFC): LINDELÖF– The Swedish international will integrate the defense net. Unlike most of his teammates, his team (Sweden) did not qualify for the World Cup. He will therefore be one of the few without such post-match “worry”.

(LD): TYRREL MALACIA– Dutch will replace the usual Diogo Dalotsanctioned a match for accumulation of yellow cards in the league tournament.

(MC): ERIKSEN– One of the best-known faces in Manchester United’s midfield. Christian Eriksen will start in his last match before traveling with the Danish national team to Qatar.

(MC): CASEMIRO– One of the leaders of the Brazilian squad. The midfielder will give everything, as usual, in the league match.

(CAM): BRUNO FERNANDES– One of the great protagonists of Manchester United and the Portuguese national team. He will have an important role in tomorrow’s match.

(EI): RASHFORD– The striker, who returns after a long period of absence to the English squad, will play left wing against Fulham.

(ED): JADON SANCHO– The most affected by Rashford’s return to the national team (he has been left out of the squad). He will look to work alongside his compatriot to defeat the London team.

(DC): MARTIAL– The decisive role of killer One of the great absences of the gala call will fall on Anthony Martial.